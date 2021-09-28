Preparations underway for Halloween celebrations across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year Halloween falls on a weekend and it is less than six weeks away.

The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend more than $10 billion on Halloween-related items.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged people to stay home last year.

However, this year it’s given the green light to safely trick or treat in small groups.

For parents such as Mark Acfalle and Kerry Wilson, Halloween can’t come soon enough.

“She wants to be Pennywise, and he wants to be a marshmallow

man like the Michelin man,” said Acfalle.

“We love Halloween and we want to go back to normal and let the kids have fun,” said Wilson.

For businesses across the country, this Halloween is a chance to make up for what they lost last year.

Martin Sadowitz who owns the American Costume store, tells 8 News Now he would like to see things get back to normal too.

This season he says stocking shelves has been a struggle.

“So many costume companies have gone out of business. It is so difficult to be in this time period with the COVID crisis and try to supply people with costumes. Yeah, sales have gone down at about half,” said Sadowitz.

As for haunted houses, Rick Strelak is the owner of the Asylum and Hotel Fear and said he is excited to see people return. He also said he is still looking for volunteer actors.

“I think we are still going to have a good audience coming out this year because while people are always going to be hesitant, as long as we treat it correctly that’s the biggest thing, we got last year. We’ll still do volunteers throughout the season if we can work them in.”

As for the number of people allowed in the haunted house, it’s a maximum of six people at a time and reservations can be made online.

As for shoppers at Spirit store, most said they had no problem finding a costume or decorations they wanted, although at one location they were sold out of the popular talking Chucky doll.