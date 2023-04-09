LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preparations are underway as the Las Vegas F1 races get closer. Sunday marked the next round of closures for phase one of the repaving process on the Las Vegas Strip.

While work was not being done during the day on Easter Sunday, by 9 p.m. restrictions will be seen in the area as five lanes move down to four.

The entire repaving process is said to last until September and will be divided into six parts over several months.

The first weekend of April, the focus was on Sands Avenue near the MSG Sphere. Sunday construction will begin on the Las Vegas Strip from Sands to Harmon. Las Vegas locals told 8 News Now that they are impressed with how the process has gone so far.

“The first time I lived here there were 700,000 and now there are 3 million so I think the city is doing a fantastic job at keeping up. The roads are well-done and well-marked. I have no problems with it,” Eileen Sedlmayer said.

For the final round of paving, crews will lay down two inches of dense asphalt to make the race tracks surface.

The repaving from Sand to Harmon will last until May 19.