Preparations underway as Electric Daisy Carnival countdown begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just weeks to go, Electric Daisy Carnival preparations are already underway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

8 News Now spotted some of the set-up over the weekend, including reflective pods across a grassy area on the property.

The pods are part of what is known as Camp EDC, which includes bathroom services and things to do during the day for festival-goers.

The festival is set for Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24.

This year will mark the festival’s 25th anniversary and 10th year in Las Vegas.