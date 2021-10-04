Preparations underway as Electric Daisy Carnival countdown begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just weeks to go, Electric Daisy Carnival preparations are already underway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
8 News Now spotted some of the set-up over the weekend, including reflective pods across a grassy area on the property.
The pods are part of what is known as Camp EDC, which includes bathroom services and things to do during the day for festival-goers.
The festival is set for Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24.
This year will mark the festival’s 25th anniversary and 10th year in Las Vegas.