LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights resume their home stand against the Montreal Canadiens.

With the instant success of the franchise, hockey has seen a tremendous growth spurt in southern Nevada. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ high school hockey is a big deal in the northeast but in Las Vegas, one team stands alone and its Faith Lutheran as the only hockey team in the valley.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.