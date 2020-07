LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – High schools across the valley are shutting down football practice.

Each football program is waiting on further directions from the NIAA. Coaches need to know what the activities association has planned before football staffs move forward. Some area schools had their seasons kicking off in two weeks before the shutdowns. Until a statewide decision is made, all programs will wait for further direction.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.