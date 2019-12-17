Preliminary magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Central California

CALIFORNIA (KTLA) — A preliminary magnitude 4.3 earthquake was felt in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck about 10:30 a.m. and was centered about 7 miles southeast of Parkfield and 22.7 miles east northeast of Paso Robles, USGS reported.

Weak to light shaking was reported in southern Monterey County and northern San Luis Obispo County, according to USGS. It was felt as far away as Visalia and Tulare.

No damages or injuries were immediately reported.

