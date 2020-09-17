Pregnant Workers Fairness Act passes House, bill co-sponsor responds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee co-sponsored and helped pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in the House of Representatives. The bill would guarantee workplace protections and reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers.
“The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is very personal to me,” said Rep. Lee.
Her statement continued:
“I’m the mother of two children. However, I have had unsuccessful pregnancies, and when I had my son, I spent three months on bed rest. I know first-hand that staying off your feet, staying hydrated, or avoiding heavy lifting can be the difference between a healthy pregnancy or a pregnancy with serious complications. The bottom line is that women should never have to make the choice of ignoring a doctor’s orders to keep her job. Sadly, it’s low-income families who are most vulnerable when these simple protections don’t exist. Two-thirds of American women are the primary or co-breadwinner in their family, and they deserve protections in the workplace.
That’s why the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is so important and why I voted with conviction to pass this bill today.”U.S. Representative Susie Lee