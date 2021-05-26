Pregnant woman scares off would-be robbers, police looking for suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for two men who allegedly attempted to rob a pregnant woman as she got out of her car.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 16 around 12:42 a.m. in an alley near Sahara Avenue west of the I-15. The woman was parking her vehicle to walk to her home.

According to Metro police, two men armed with handguns approached the woman but she screamed for help which scared the suspects off.

Police have released photos of the suspects and are hoping someone can help identify them.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and eyes, 5’4″ tall, and weighing around 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jacket.

The second suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, 5’8″ tall, and weighing around 135 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or knows the suspects’ whereabouts, or

can help identify the suspects is urged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Area

Command by phone at 702-828-2639, or by email at T8375M@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.