Precautions to stop the spread of West Nile virus in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer has arrived in the Las Vegas valley and so have the mosquitoes which means residents should take some precautions since West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in most local neighborhoods.

Every year, teams from the Southern Nevada Health District fan out across Clark County to check neighborhoods for mosquitoes with the virus. It’s part of their Fight the Bite campaign. Already this year they have set 2,200 traps and tested more than 34,000 mosquitoes.

In 2019, there were 43 human cases, including two deaths. The virus is considered endemic in Clark County which means it will likley appear every year during mosquito season which is April through November.

The health district is encouraging residents to get rid of potential mosquito breeding grounds which can be any standing water around homes. Mosquitoes are attracted to cool moist areas.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure within our community that can be breeding mosquitoes. A lot of times they can be big sources like swimming pools that are stagnant in back yards. Sometimes they are very small sources that people don’t even think about it. Keeping an eye on a variety of sources is very important,” said Vivek Raman, SHND environmental health supervisor.

If you do notice a stagnant swimming pool in your neighborhood, you’re advised to call Code Enforcement. For phone numbers and more information, click here.

“If you do notice stagnant swimming pool in your area, call code enforcement. But you can also call the health district and we’ll come out and set some mosquito traps to find out what type of mosquitoes are they and we can get them tested for disease,” Raman said.

To have mosquito traps set for testing, call SNHD at (702) 759-1633.

When outdoors it is advised that locals wear insect repellent, light-weight long sleeved shirts and pants. It’s advised to have screens on windows and doors that might be left open. Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. You can find more information on West Nile virus in Clark County at this link.