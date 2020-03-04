Precaution taken to protect against coronavirus at Mountain West Basketball Tournament

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people are converging on the Las Vegas valley for the Mountain West Basketball Championships. The tournament will go on as planned at Thomas & Mack, but the coronavirus is on the minds of people attending, so organizers and coaches are taking precautions.

“Certainly trainers are taking precaution; it is taken very seriously you bet,” one person said.

One fan 8 News NOW spoke with has a tip.

“Just try and wash your hands, and things will take care of themselves really,” said Michael Franco, a fan of San Diego State.

The coaches and staff involved in the Mountain West tournament are also encouraging students to wash their hands.

With March Madness around the corner, some organizations are speaking up to make sure the NCAA is taking the same precautions to protect players.

The nonprofit National College Players Association called on the NCAA tournament, which is set for next week, and other sporting events working to prevent players from contracting the virus.

The group released the following statement:

“In regard to the NCAA’s March Madness tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present.”

8 News NOW reached out to Mountain West Representatives to see if anything was changing, and a spokesperson for the conference said they’re collaborating with UNLV and Thomas & Mack to monitor developments surrounding the virus to determine an appropriate plan of action if needed.

At UNLV’s basketball practice Tuesday, we asked the coach if the league had given any information on the virus.

“Nothing has been communicated to me at this point,” said T.J. Otzelberger, UNLV basketball coach.

As of now the games will go on as planned.