Pre-program added to Sisolak’s State of the State virtual event on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office has released additional details about the plan for a virtual State of the State address, which will be streamed on YouTube Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The stream of Sisolak’s pre-recorded speech will be on the governor’s YouTube channel, and it will also air on 8NewsNow.com.

In addition to the business at hand — the speech and the submission of the state budget proposal to the Director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau for transmittal to legislative members — a pre-program will include “traditional elements including an invocation, presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem,” according to a statement released Friday.

More information, including the exact start time of the pre-program, will be available next week, the statement said.

Sisolak is making a departure from tradition this year — not only with the virtual address, which is out of caution for COVID-19 transmission. He is also providing legislators, the media and the public with a summary of the recommended budget before the stream starts.