Pre-owned homes reach all-time record price as housing supply shrinks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The median price for existing homes in the Las Vegas valley set a new record.

According to Las Vegas REALTORS monthly report, the median price of a single-family existing home was $316,000 in Feburary 2020 which is up 3.6% from January and up 6.7% from a year ago.

“We’ve been waiting for this milestone for a long time,” said 2020 LVR President Tom Blanchard, a longtime local REALTOR®. “While it’s interesting to talk about how we finally broke the record, it’s important to remember that it took us more than 13 years to get here. If you account for inflation, you could argue that home prices should actually be much higher than they are today.”

During the same period, the median sales price for condominiums and town homes was $175,000, up 6/1% from a year ago.

Home prices have had double-digit yearly gains since early 2012. The last time median home prices peaked this high was in June 2006 when they reached $315,000 just before the recession. During the recession, the median prices sank to $118,000 in January 2012.

Blanchard pointed out that the housing supply continues to shrink. Currently, there is less than a two-month supply of homes available for sale. A six-month supply is considered a balanced market.

“I think it’s now safe to say that we’re dealing with a housing shortage,” Blanchard said.