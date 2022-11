LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The big belt buckle is back on the line this weekend as professional bull riders showcase their skills at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend during the PBR Team Series Championship.

The best of the best in the sport will start Thursday at the PBR Challenger Series Finals at the Southpoint Arena at 7 p.m.

The Team Series Championship starts Friday at 7:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena with the finals on Sunday afternoon. Tickets start at $24. Find more information at this link.