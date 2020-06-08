‘Pray for Shay’ parade makes its way through Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 29-year-old Metro Police officer Shay Mikalonis was shot last week on the strip. He is now recovering at UMC.

On Sunday, a pray for shay parade made its way to UMC to help with the healing process.

It was a show of support on the Las Vegas Strip — all for Officer Mikalonis. Dozens of vehicles could be heard sounding off in solidarity, with the thin blue line.

“It’s just the most amazing sight,” said Alysha Pate, a friend of Officer Mikalonis. “Couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Officer Mikalonis was shot in the face during a protest last week near Circus Circus. We are told the 29-year-old underwent a successful surgery and is still recovering at UMC.

This fleet of friends honked their way past the hospital. They are praying for shay and have a clear message for the Mikalonis family.

“I don’t think anything will take that pain away, but I just hope that they heard us, and they could see us and it gives them a lot of comfort, that they’re not alone,” Pate said.

The “Pray for Shay” parade also included first responders from across the valley.

“When an officer goes down, we all feel it, whether we’re police or fire or EMS, because it’s all one big family,” said Samuel Scheller of Guardian Elite Medical Services. “We all feel it, and it just really impacts all of us when something like this happens.”

Everyone is sending well wishes Officer Mikalonis’ way.

“Citizens here in Las Vegas need him,” said Lisa Hitchcock. “He was holding down the line and he’s a good officer doing his job.”

“We’re all here for you and we’re all rooting for you and we all just love and support 100%, and we’re just hoping for a speedy recovery,” Pate said.

The “Injured Police Officers Fund” is raising money to help Officer Mikalonis and his family get through this tough time. For information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

You can also go to any Wells Fargo Bank and use the following account number: 5906600647.

For the Nevada State Bank, use the following account number: 5795937845.