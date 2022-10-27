LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make it 36 consecutive drawings with no jackpot winner. That means the Powerball pool for Saturday is an estimated $800 million, the second largest jackpot in the game’s history.

No ticket in Wednesday’s drawing matched all six numbers — 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and the Powerball 24 — according to Powerball.com. So Saturday’s grand prize is the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history and just off the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot split three ways in 2016.

Jackpot winners may choose to be paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a one-time lump sum. The lump sum for Saturday is $383.7 million.

The Powerball website said cash prizes from Wednesday’s drawing hit $21.1 million, including six tickets that matched five numbers (but not the Powerball) for $1 million each. Two tickets were sold in California, and one each in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

Five Powerball jackpots have been won this year, including one on Jan. 5 for $632.6 million split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The last hit on a Powerball jackpot was Aug. 3, with a ticket sold in Pennsylvania cashing $206.9 million.

Powerball tickets, $2 each, are sold in 45 states — not in Nevada — the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawings are streamed live Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 759 p.m. PT at Powerball.com.

Top five Powerball jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Split by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee)

2. $800 Million (estimated) – Saturday’s drawing

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – (Massachusetts)

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland)