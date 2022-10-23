LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $610 million.

A winning ticket in Monday’s drawing needs to match all five numbers and the Powerball — six numbers in all — to claim the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. The cash value, a one-time lump sum, is $292.6 million.

No ticket matched Saturday’s numbers — 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and the Powerball 18 — according to Powerball.com.

Three tickets for Saturday’s drawing — one each in New York, South Carolina and Texas — matched five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize, the game’s website said. Other notable wins include 36 tickets that won $50,000 (matching four numbers plus the Powerball) and six tickets that won $100,000 (four balls, the Powerball and a Power Play).

The last hit on a Powerball jackpot was Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers for $206.9 million. The game since has had 34 consecutive drawings without a grand-prize winner.

Powerball tickets, $2 each, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball has paid on five jackpots this year, including a $632.6 million grand prize on Jan. 5 split by winners in California and Wisconsin.