LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No ticket in Monday’s Powerball drawing matched all six numbers, pushing the grand prize to more than a half-billion dollars.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is $508 million ($256.3 lump sum), according to Powerball.com. Monday’s numbers for a $480 million big prize were 19, 30, 36, 46, 60 and a Powerball of 25.

The last time the Powerball jackpot topped $500 million was Jan. 5, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million prize, according to the website.

While there was no jackpot winner, two tickets, in Iowa and Wisconsin, matched the five white balls — but missing the Powerball — to win $1 million each. A ticket in Kentucky matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play, according to the website.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are not sold in Nevada, so when jackpots climb to such large amounts Southern Nevada residents often drive to Arizona or California to purchase tickets.

Jackpot winners can take their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both prize options are subject to federal, state and local taxes.

Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9; odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.