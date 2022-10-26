LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As far as Powerball jackpots go, it’s a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night’s grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game.

There hasn’t been a winner since early August, according to a news release Wednesday by the California Lottery, and if no one hits on the jackpot Wednesday night, chances are pretty good the it’ll roll to $800 million for the weekend. Powerball drawings at Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

No one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, when the jackpot was an estimated $680 million.

“People typically tend to think just about the jackpot, which is understandable when it gets this big,” Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokeswoman, said in a news release. “But remember the odds of winning Powerball at any prize level are about 1 in 25, so even when someone doesn’t hit it big, there’s a good chance of winning something any time you play. And even if you don’t win, you’re still supporting California’s public schools, so it’s a good cause no matter what.”

Monday’s drawing included one ticket in Texas that matched all five white balls (but not the Powerball) to win $1 million. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the Powerball 16.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was so large was on Jan. 5, when two tickets — one in California and another in Wisconsin — split a $632.6 million jackpot.

Winners of the big jackpot have the option of picking annual payments or a lump sum cash payment. The lump sum payment for Wednesday is $335.7 million.

This Powerball sequence began with a $20 million jackpot on Aug. 6 and has rolled 35 times since.

Drawings are broadcast live Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m. PT at Powerball.com.

Top Powerball jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Split three ways in California, Florida and Tennessee)

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (One winner in Wisconsin)

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One winner in Massachusetts)

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One winner in Maryland)

5. $700 Million (estimated) – Wednesday, Oct. 26