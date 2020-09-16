Power shutoff set Friday at Lake Tahoe during extreme fire danger

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extreme fire conditions have triggered a planned power shutoff in a portion of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The outage will begin at 7 a.m. Friday and is expected to last 11 hours.

The outage is for the Incline Village region on the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe. Impacted customers have been notified directly.

NV Energy uses a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) approach to reducing the risk of electricity sparking fires.

We are monitoring extreme fire weather conditions in the Incline Village area, and a Public Safety Outage Management event is likely on September 18 at 7 a.m. This outage is expected to last 11 hours. Thank you for your patience. More info at https://t.co/XZDiR1OdyC #NVEPSOM pic.twitter.com/vtLWX4cKpY — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) September 16, 2020

“This timeframe includes an estimate of how long it will take our crews to inspect our power lines for damage after weather conditions have ended before safely restoring power,” according to a statement from NV Energy.

The PSOM maps below show the regions that NV Energy watches for possible power shutoffs in Northern Nevada and Southern Nevada. There are no other PSOM events other than the Incline region at this time.