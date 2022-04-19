LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off Tuesday morning to customers on Mt. Charleston due to elevated fire conditions, according to NV Energy.

The power outage began at 6:45 a.m. and impacts 470 customers.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said there is a fire weather warning due to the windy conditions and hot temperatures which make perfect conditions for a fire to spread easily.

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas valley are expected to be around 40 mpg and 50 mph or higher in the mountains.

There is no word yet when the power will be turned back on.

In July 2013, there was a large fire on Mt. Charleston that grew to 28,000 acres before it was contained causing major damage.