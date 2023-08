NVEnergy reports it’s restored power to more than 200 residents on Mount Charleston. (Credit: NVEnergy)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy has restored power for more than 200 Mount Charleston residents who live in the Rainbow area of Kyle Canyon.

“Our crews will continue working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible in the other affected areas,” NV Energy posted on X, formally called Twitter.

The power was restored around 9 a.m. Wednesday, three days after the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary dumped nearly 10 inches of rain in some areas of Mount Charleston causing flooding and damage.