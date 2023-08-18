UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. about 900 power outages were reported via NV Energy’s outage map.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NV Energy reported over 4,000 customers impacted by power outages across the Las Vegas valley on Friday night.

The majority of the outages took place shortly after 8 p.m. in the northeast as well as the eastern portions of the valley near Eastern Avenue and Tropicana Avenue as well as Desert Inn Road near Maryland Parkway which had over 1,200 customers without power.

Another outage took place near North Gibson Road and the 215 in the east valley with over 2,000 customers shortly after 8 p.m.

The cause of the outages remains under investigation.