LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Public Safety Outage Management event is underway in Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak due to wildfire mitigation.

The outage started on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. and is expected to last until 12 p.m. Wednesday, NV Energy said.

The planned outage is due to wildfire mitigation, according to NV Energy’s website.

According to 8 New Now’s Chief Meteorologist, Tedd Floredo, there is a wind advisory in effect through 6 a.m., Wednesday for the Spring Mountain area and West Clark County.

NV Energy said they are utilizing a new microgrid system that allows the majority of customers in Kyle Canyon to keep power during the PSOM event on Angel Peak.