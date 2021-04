LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High winds have wreaked havoc across the Las Vegas valley over the past few days, but now it is leading to public safety issues.

NV Energy announced on Twitter Sunday that the winds caused and unplanned outage on Mt. Charleston Sunday.

Due to the increased fire weather conditions, power is set to remain off until 10 a.m. Monday.

High winds caused an unplanned outage on Mt. Charleston today. Due to extreme fire weather conditions, power will remain out for safety until these conditions have passed and it is safe to re-energize. This PSOM event is planned until 4/26/21 at 10 a.m. https://t.co/XZDiR1wCa2 pic.twitter.com/IPVfPNg7uu — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) April 25, 2021

NV Energy has more information about the outage HERE. You can also check the status on the NV Energy outage map.