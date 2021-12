LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small power outage disrupted traffic Thursday morning in the southwest valley along Rainbow Boulevard between the southern 215 Beltway and Windmill Lane.

NV Energy reports the outage started just after 9 a.m., and it is affecting 157 customers. It was expected to be resolved before 11 a.m.

#FASTALERT 10:39 AM, Dec 23 2021

Power Outage: Rainbow Blvd Between CC-215 EB and Wigwam Ave

Treat signals as all-way stops, use caution in the area

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 23, 2021

#FASTALERT 11:02 AM, Dec 23 2021

Update Rainbow Blvd SB After Southern 215

Traffic lights working again — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 23, 2021

A tweet from the RTC of Southern Nevada just after 11 a.m. indicated the traffic lights are functioning again.