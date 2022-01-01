Power outage at 2 hotels on the Strip following start of 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark Country Fire Department investigated a power outage at MGM Grand Hotel and New York-New York on Saturday morning.

A statement from MGM Resorts International said, “both were running on backup power, and New York-New York is fully restored. Crews working to restore MGM Grand right now.”

Clark County officials said as of 1 a.m. power has been restored to both resorts.

Shortly after the fireworks show, the power went out at 1301 S Las Vegas Blvd,

Clark County officials said a power box caught fire, causing power outages at the MGM Grand and New York-New York, both of which are operating on backup power.

Power outage at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino (KLAS-TV)

CCFD is at the hotel investigating protocol when an outage occurs at a casino or hotel.