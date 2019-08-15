Power restored after students begin move to other schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage disrupted classes at Chaparral High School and Harris Elementary School on Thursday, and administrators moved students to other schools for the rest of the school day. Some students had already been moved by the time power came back on.

Some Chaparral students were transported to Valley High School. Harris administrators planned to send students to Orr Middle School.

The moves were necessary for student safety, administrators said. Messages were sent to parents, along with adjustments to bus routes at the conclusion of classes.





NV Energy had estimated that the power would be out for several more hours.

The outage had affected 1,500 customers in the area of Flamingo Road and Pecos Road, but NV Energy’s website indicates power is back on in the area.

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire in the area just after 8 a.m., but it was unclear if the fire caused the outage.

The fire department had 10 vehicles on the scene of a fire near Flamingo and Pecos, where there is a shopping center with a Las Vegas Athletic Club and a Smith’s grocery store.

A statement from Chaparral Principal Lolo James to parents said:

“As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The power is currently out at our school and in our neighboring community. As student safety is a priority, we are relocating students to Valley High School, as we have been informed by NV Energy that it may be several hours until the power is restored. Students who regularly ride the bus home at the end of the school day will be bussed to their bus stop from Valley High School. All other students will be bussed back to Chaparral High School at the end of the school day and parents will be able to pick up their students at the regular dismissal time. Your support and understanding related to this matter is greatly appreciated.”

Parents of Harris students received a similar message, along with this bus route announcement:

“Students who regularly ride the bus home at the end of the school day will be bussed to their bus stop from William E. Orr Middle School. All other students will be bussed back to George E. Harris Elementary School at the end of the school day and parents will be able to pick up their students at the regular dismissal time.”

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.