LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage in the area of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road is affecting more than 1,000 customers.

The outage was reported just after 1:30 p.m., and NV Energy is currently investigating the cause. The company said 1,941 customers were initially affected by the outage. That number has been reduced to 1,064 customers.

The NV Energy website estimates power will be restored by 5:30 p.m.