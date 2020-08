LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 2,200 NV Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning.

According to NV Energy’s website, the outage was reported around 7:38 a.m. and the cause of the outage is not known at this time.

The outage is affecting customers in the Spring Valley area near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

NV Energy expects to have the power restored by 9:45 a.m.