LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage is reported in the northeast Las Vegas valley that is impacting more than 2,200 customers, according to NV Energy’s website.

The outage is in the area of Sunrise Manor near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Ave.

The outage started around 5:10 a.m. and the cause is under investigation. NV Energy is estimating the power will be restored around 7:45 a.m.