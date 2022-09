LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is reporting a power outage that is impacting more than 1,000 customers in the area of South Hualapai Way between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

The outage was reported shortly after 9 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

According to NV Energy’s website, power is expected to be restored in the area around 10:45 a.m.