Power outage impacting Paris Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials are investigating a power outage at Paris Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Metro Police confirmed the outage to 8 News Now, and the Clark County Fire Department is investigating.

We do not yet know the cause behind the power outage. 8 News Now has a crew on the way to the scene.

CCFD officials say the casino floor was evacuated and there were no injuries reported. Metro Police say the fire department is currently working to help people stuck in elevators at the property.

This is a developing story.