LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lights are back on in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip after a brief outage Wednesday night.

People tweeted dark pictures from inside and outside of the Flamingo Las Vegas and The Cromwell Las Vegas hotels. An employee at Margaritaville restaurant said the bar was packed when the lights went off.

Traffic signals were out at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road for nearly an hour.

There is no word on what caused the outage or how many customers were impacted.