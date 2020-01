LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The federal courthouse, Lloyd D. George, on Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, due to a power outage. The courthouse says filings through CMECF are not affected.

Hearings and functions will be performed across the street at the Foley Federal Building on 300 South Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday.

Those impacted by the closure will be notified about specific information concerning their hearings, according to the courthouse.

Any additional updates will be posted here.