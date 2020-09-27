Power company plans series of shutoffs to prevent wildfires

Cal Fire’s Boggs helitack assist in putting out a 12 acre brush fire in Larkfield Calif., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of California’s largest power companies announced Saturday it plans to temporarily shut off power to residents of 16 counties and a tribe to prevent wildfires sparked by electrical equipment.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it will initially shut off power to about 15,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehema counties starting midnight Saturday.

Power will be shut off to another 74,000 customers in 12 other counties and one tribe on Sunday evening. The company says the customers are expected to get power back on Monday night.

Pacific Gas & Electric says that during the shutoffs, employees will check power lines for any damage. The company has opened up 28 community resource centers to help customers who lost power.