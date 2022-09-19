LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed the day as War and Missing in Action Recognition Day across the state of Nevada.

A ceremony took place at Nellis Air Force Base to honor the fallen military men and women.

Nationally it’s recognized on the third Friday in the month of September.

The keynote speaker was Marine Corps veteran and ex-Cold War POW Marvin Carter. The 57th Wing Vice Commander, Col. Conor Hiney, hosted the ceremony

At the ceremony, the names of each fallen and missing service member from Nevada.