LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s good news for Nevada to be at the bottom of some lists that ranks our state against others. This time it’s problem with potholes.

According to a new study put together by quotewizard.com using Automobile Association of America (AAA) data, out of all 50 states only Wyoming has worse potholes than here in Nevada. The study found Washington was the worst state for potholes followed by Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio.

QuoteWizard’s methodology includes analyzing search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state going back to 2004.

When it comes to cities that have the worst pothole problem, none of Nevada’s metro areas made the top 50 list. Topping this list was Yakima, WA followed by Grand Junction, CO.

According to AAA, these are the statistics surrounding the pothole problem in the United States:

  • The average repair bill associated with one of these pothole mishaps is $306
  • In 64% of cases, the repair bill is $250 or less
  • For 30% of people, the related bill is between $250 and $1,000
  • Only 6% of incidents result in a bill that’s over $1,000

STATES WITH THE WORST POTHOLE PROBLEM

RankState
1Washington
2Indiana
3Michigan
4Nebraska
5Ohio
6Massachusetts
7Illinois
8Tennessee
9Pennsylvania
10New York
11New Jersey
12South Carolina
13Vermont
14Rhode Island
15Virginia
16Kentucky
17Maryland
18South Dakota
19California
20Georgia
21Minnesota
22North Dakota
23Missouri
24Hawaii
25Colorado
26Texas
27West Virginia
28Connecticut
29Montana
30Delaware
31Oregon
32Wisconsin
33New Hampshire
34Louisiana
35Florida
36Idaho
37Mississippi
38Alaska
39Kansas
40Oklahoma
41North Carolina
42Iowa
43Maine
44Alabama
45New Mexico
46Arizona
47Utah
48Arkansas
49Nevada
50Wyoming

CITIES WITH THE WORST POTHOME PROBLEM

RankCity
1Yakima, WA
2Grand Junction, CO
3Spokane, WA
4Lafayette, IN
5Seattle, WA
6Burlington, VT
7Reno, NV
8Springfield, MA
9Indianapolis, IN
10Omaha, NE
11Jackson, MS
12Missoula, MT
13Lansing, MI
14Portland, OR
15Topeka, KS
16Fargo, ND
17Detroit, MI
18Colorado Springs, CO
19Tucson, AZ
20Buffalo, NY
21Bangor, ME
22Minneapolis, MN
23Scranton, PA
24Grand Rapids, MI
25Albany, NY
26Toledo, OH
27Sioux Falls, SD
28South Bend-Elkhart, IN
29Pittsburg, PA
30Duluth MN-Superior, WI
31Greenville, SC
32Champaign, IL
33Philadelphia, PA
34Ft. Wayne, IN
35Cincinnati, OH
36New Orleans, LA
37Denver, CO
38Johnstown, PA
39Boston, MA
40Richmond, VA
41Chicago, IL
42Memphis, TN
43Honolulu, HI
44Lincoln, NE
45Eugene, OR
46Salisbury, MD
47Cleveland, OH
48Hartford, CT
49Youngstown, OH
50Kansas City, MO

