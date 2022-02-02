LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s good news for Nevada to be at the bottom of some lists that ranks our state against others. This time it’s problem with potholes.

According to a new study put together by quotewizard.com using Automobile Association of America (AAA) data, out of all 50 states only Wyoming has worse potholes than here in Nevada. The study found Washington was the worst state for potholes followed by Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio.

QuoteWizard’s methodology includes analyzing search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state going back to 2004.

When it comes to cities that have the worst pothole problem, none of Nevada’s metro areas made the top 50 list. Topping this list was Yakima, WA followed by Grand Junction, CO.

According to AAA, these are the statistics surrounding the pothole problem in the United States:

The average repair bill associated with one of these pothole mishaps is $306

In 64% of cases, the repair bill is $250 or less

For 30% of people, the related bill is between $250 and $1,000

Only 6% of incidents result in a bill that’s over $1,000

STATES WITH THE WORST POTHOLE PROBLEM

Rank State 1 Washington 2 Indiana 3 Michigan 4 Nebraska 5 Ohio 6 Massachusetts 7 Illinois 8 Tennessee 9 Pennsylvania 10 New York 11 New Jersey 12 South Carolina 13 Vermont 14 Rhode Island 15 Virginia 16 Kentucky 17 Maryland 18 South Dakota 19 California 20 Georgia 21 Minnesota 22 North Dakota 23 Missouri 24 Hawaii 25 Colorado 26 Texas 27 West Virginia 28 Connecticut 29 Montana 30 Delaware 31 Oregon 32 Wisconsin 33 New Hampshire 34 Louisiana 35 Florida 36 Idaho 37 Mississippi 38 Alaska 39 Kansas 40 Oklahoma 41 North Carolina 42 Iowa 43 Maine 44 Alabama 45 New Mexico 46 Arizona 47 Utah 48 Arkansas 49 Nevada 50 Wyoming

CITIES WITH THE WORST POTHOME PROBLEM