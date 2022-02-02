LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s good news for Nevada to be at the bottom of some lists that ranks our state against others. This time it’s problem with potholes.
According to a new study put together by quotewizard.com using Automobile Association of America (AAA) data, out of all 50 states only Wyoming has worse potholes than here in Nevada. The study found Washington was the worst state for potholes followed by Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio.
QuoteWizard’s methodology includes analyzing search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state going back to 2004.
When it comes to cities that have the worst pothole problem, none of Nevada’s metro areas made the top 50 list. Topping this list was Yakima, WA followed by Grand Junction, CO.
According to AAA, these are the statistics surrounding the pothole problem in the United States:
- The average repair bill associated with one of these pothole mishaps is $306
- In 64% of cases, the repair bill is $250 or less
- For 30% of people, the related bill is between $250 and $1,000
- Only 6% of incidents result in a bill that’s over $1,000
STATES WITH THE WORST POTHOLE PROBLEM
|Rank
|State
|1
|Washington
|2
|Indiana
|3
|Michigan
|4
|Nebraska
|5
|Ohio
|6
|Massachusetts
|7
|Illinois
|8
|Tennessee
|9
|Pennsylvania
|10
|New York
|11
|New Jersey
|12
|South Carolina
|13
|Vermont
|14
|Rhode Island
|15
|Virginia
|16
|Kentucky
|17
|Maryland
|18
|South Dakota
|19
|California
|20
|Georgia
|21
|Minnesota
|22
|North Dakota
|23
|Missouri
|24
|Hawaii
|25
|Colorado
|26
|Texas
|27
|West Virginia
|28
|Connecticut
|29
|Montana
|30
|Delaware
|31
|Oregon
|32
|Wisconsin
|33
|New Hampshire
|34
|Louisiana
|35
|Florida
|36
|Idaho
|37
|Mississippi
|38
|Alaska
|39
|Kansas
|40
|Oklahoma
|41
|North Carolina
|42
|Iowa
|43
|Maine
|44
|Alabama
|45
|New Mexico
|46
|Arizona
|47
|Utah
|48
|Arkansas
|49
|Nevada
|50
|Wyoming
CITIES WITH THE WORST POTHOME PROBLEM
|Rank
|City
|1
|Yakima, WA
|2
|Grand Junction, CO
|3
|Spokane, WA
|4
|Lafayette, IN
|5
|Seattle, WA
|6
|Burlington, VT
|7
|Reno, NV
|8
|Springfield, MA
|9
|Indianapolis, IN
|10
|Omaha, NE
|11
|Jackson, MS
|12
|Missoula, MT
|13
|Lansing, MI
|14
|Portland, OR
|15
|Topeka, KS
|16
|Fargo, ND
|17
|Detroit, MI
|18
|Colorado Springs, CO
|19
|Tucson, AZ
|20
|Buffalo, NY
|21
|Bangor, ME
|22
|Minneapolis, MN
|23
|Scranton, PA
|24
|Grand Rapids, MI
|25
|Albany, NY
|26
|Toledo, OH
|27
|Sioux Falls, SD
|28
|South Bend-Elkhart, IN
|29
|Pittsburg, PA
|30
|Duluth MN-Superior, WI
|31
|Greenville, SC
|32
|Champaign, IL
|33
|Philadelphia, PA
|34
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|35
|Cincinnati, OH
|36
|New Orleans, LA
|37
|Denver, CO
|38
|Johnstown, PA
|39
|Boston, MA
|40
|Richmond, VA
|41
|Chicago, IL
|42
|Memphis, TN
|43
|Honolulu, HI
|44
|Lincoln, NE
|45
|Eugene, OR
|46
|Salisbury, MD
|47
|Cleveland, OH
|48
|Hartford, CT
|49
|Youngstown, OH
|50
|Kansas City, MO