Potential record gust of 209 mph recorded at California peak

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A gust of 209 mph was recorded atop a California peak, a potential record that wowed forecasters monitoring a cold storm moving south through the state.

The blast of wind was captured by an instrument on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service it could take months for state climatologists to verify the record.

Kirkwood now gusting 209 MPH! This could potentially be a new California state record wind speed if verified! https://t.co/WeWzntYjLt — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 9, 2020

The previous record was a gust of 199 mph at Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe in 2017.

