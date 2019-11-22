Potential new development coming east of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A potential new development may be coming east of the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County Commissioners extended prior approvals for a hotel and casino on 60 acres near Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue yesterday.

High rise towers, a shopping center and employing up to 8,000 people are just a few of the possibilities with this project.

— Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) November 21, 2019

A Southern California real estate company purchased the land earlier this year, which includes the Harbor Island apartments. There are no immediate plans for development yet, but some who live nearby welcome what may come.

The development would enhance the area between the Hard Rock Hotel and the Strip, but it brings uncertainty to the future of Harbor Island.

“I’d rather have them knock it down,” said neighbor Gina Montalvo. “There’s just too much stuff going on. Police are constantly there.”

Montalvo lives across the street and says a new hotel and casino may revitalize the surrounding neighborhood.

Some are already gambling on the potential success.

“I just picked up two condos myself because of the projections of what the real estate estimates will go up to,” said Marcus Mason, who is investing in nearby real estate.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson calls the area challenging because of the transient population. But, with Top Golf across the street and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas coming soon next door, possibilities seem available.

“It could clean it up, give it more businesses. Less bad people around doing bad things,” said neighbor Patrick Harris.

A spokesperson from the real estate company told 8 News Now development on the property depends on the future market.