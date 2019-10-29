Potbelly Sandwich Shop lands deal with Nevada casino owner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chicago-based food favorite, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is making its way to Las Vegas.

Nevada casino owner and entrepreneur, Eric Persson, plans to open 10 Potbelly restaurants in the valley. Persson is co-founder and co-owner of Maverick Gaming LLC, which owns casinos in Washington and Northern Nevada. He also owns 40 stand-alone restaurants in the Las Vegas and Phoenix markets.

The Potbelly chain sandwich shop is a hit in the Midwest and East Coast, but has been making its way around the globe with 400 shops open to date.

The Potbelly has become popular with their fresh ingredients, as well as some healthier-options for sandwiches.

There is no exact date for the Las Vegas location opening at this time.