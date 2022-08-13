LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday (Aug 16) Clark County commissioners are set to discuss licenses for cannabis lounges in southern Nevada.

As the sale of marijuana products continues to rise across the valley, some feel a cannabis lounge is a step in the right direction.

“If you want to have a smoke at a bar in a safe environment, and not have to worry about the people you are around,” said Edward OConnell, a visitor from out of town.

When asked what the disadvantages would be, OConnell said there weren’t any, and it would be more like California, which once had smokers’ lounges.

In order to have pot lounges here in Clark County, certain regulations will need to be in place, including training requirements for staff, and location requirements.