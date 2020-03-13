Breaking News
LIVE: President Trump expected to invoke emergency powers, news conference on COVID-19 at noon

POSTPONED: Post Malone concert on March 14

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)Anschutz Entertainment Group (AXS) notified ticket holders via email that the Post Malone show scheduled for Saturday, March 14 was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The concert was to be held at MGM Grand Arena, who also notified concert goers on their website.

The message read:

“At this time, we don’t have information on a new date. Hold on to your tickets; there is nothing you need to do and they will still be valid for the rescheduled date. We are in regular communication with our event partners to identify a new date. As soon as we have new information, we will email you.”

AXS
AXS.COM, Post Malone show postponed in Las Vegas, March 14
MGM Grand Arena website

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories