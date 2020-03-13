POSTPONED: Post Malone concert on March 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anschutz Entertainment Group (AXS) notified ticket holders via email that the Post Malone show scheduled for Saturday, March 14 was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The concert was to be held at MGM Grand Arena, who also notified concert goers on their website.
The message read:
“At this time, we don’t have information on a new date. Hold on to your tickets; there is nothing you need to do and they will still be valid for the rescheduled date. We are in regular communication with our event partners to identify a new date. As soon as we have new information, we will email you.”AXS