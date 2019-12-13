Postal Service prepares for busiest week of the year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) opened the doors of the local Mail Processing Annex to 8 News Now to see the high volume of mail that is being handled during this holiday season and their busiest time of the year.

The week of Dec. 16-22 is considered the busiest time for Postal Service workers as well as all those customers who are trying to make those holiday delivery deadlines.

The Mail Processing Annex on Post Rd. handles millions of cards and packages in the processing facilities every day but these numbers rise during the holidays.

t’s a wrap! Enjoy the feeling of getting that pitch perfect gift shipped out for the holidays. 🎶🎁 #sendjoy #usps pic.twitter.com/OamIuAn2yr — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 12, 2019

With the Postal Service expected to deliver about 800 million packages during the holiday season, every night, hundreds of employees sort quickly through the avalanche of mail using automated equipment.

The official holiday season for the Postal Service starts on Thanksgiving and runs through New Year’s Eve. When all is finally tallied, the USPS will have delivered holiday greetings and gifts to more than 159 million addresses nationwide and more than 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages.

A reminder this holiday season: it’s the thought that counts.



Another reminder: The thought counts even moooooore when it’s got a festive holiday stamp on it. 😉



Holiday stamps are ready for the taking at https://t.co/pj71iOimVB. #sendjoy pic.twitter.com/bf3ztfTpGA — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 12, 2019

The picture is equally the same online, as Dec. 16 is considered the busiest day for USPS.com with more than 8.5 million customers expected to visit the site on that day alone.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.