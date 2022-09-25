LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Covid-19 has changed the lives of many around the world, but the stress that came with it is still lingering for some individuals more than two years later.

“I’m averaging three hours of sleep every night for the last two months,” said Kortney Olson, a local who’s been dealing with lingering pandemic stressors.

“I’m in the apparel business, so supply chain issues and really logistics everything was so slimmed down it caused an immense amount of stress and it carried over.”

Pre-pandemic, she said she was averaging six hours of sleep per night, but now, no matter what she tries, it’s hard for her to get a good night’s rest.

A study by the Sleep Foundation revealed that around 40 percent of people had issues sleeping during the pandemic. And Dinisha Mingo, CEO of Mingo Health Solutions, said, among other issues, she has seen an increase of patients coming in regarding sleep.

Mingo said with schedules being thrown off for two years, and the weight of feeling anxious has resulted in an increase in people using sleeping aides.

However, she also said the stressors from the pandemic are allowing people to make their mental health a priority.

“With the acceptance of it’s ok to not be ok and I don’t have to be in crisis to get mental health help.”

