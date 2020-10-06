Post office leases Las Vegas warehouse space to handle election mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Postal Service in Las Vegas is leasing warehouse and distribution space it will need to process the mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.

The USPS is leasing a 118,000 square-foot industrial center on Spencer Street adjacent to the James C. Brown Jr. Post Office on Sunset Road. Aside from election mail, the site will be used to process packages ahead of the holiday season.

The property features dock-hi truck loading doors with pit levelers in addition to the 12-foot by 14-foot grade level roll-up doors which will provide USPS a suitable location for its anticipated uptick in operations throughout the Las Vegas valley.