Post Office hosts passport fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those in the valley that have been needing to renew their passports, they’re in luck! Residents can take advantage of the U.S. Post Office’s passport fair on Sunday.

It will be at the James Brown Facility, near Sunset Road and Paradise Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will offer customers the opportunity to take care of applications, fees and photos. Those that attend should bring their old passport, drivers license and birth certificate.

No appointment is needed, but customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.

USPS recommends travelers apply for a passport or passport card at least two months prior to departure and bring all required documentation to the event.

Fees are as follows:

• Check or money order to Dept. of State ($110 for 16 and over; $80 for under 16);

• $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee (set by the Department of State);

• $15 per photo.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport; ages 16 & 17 must have at least one parent present.

To make the process as quick as possible, applicants are strongly encouraged to print and complete their applications ahead of time by going online at travel.state.gov. Use only black ink and do not sign the application form, as the passport acceptance clerk must witness the signing. Customers may also obtain a form at any passport office.

Customers can go to usps.com/passport or call 1-800-ASK-USPS to get the location of passport Post Offices nearest them and their passport customer service hours. All applications are sent to the U.S. State Department for final processing and approval.