LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Post Malone is set to headline two New Year’s Eve weekend shows at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, becoming the first artist to perform at the new resort opening December 13.

Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31, Post Malone will perform two consecutive nights at Fontainebleau’s 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Post Malone – one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation – make history as the first artist to perform for our guests following our December 13 grand opening,” said Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer.

Tickets start at $150, plus applicable taxes and fees, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

The Live Nation presale will begin Thursday Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. PDT.

“New Year’s Eve is iconic in this city and I’m excited to ring in 2024 as the first headliner at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Post Malone said.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is also offering a New Year’s package that includes a two-night stay in one of the resort’s rooms and suites, a pair of row-A tickets to Post Malone’s show on either night, and $250 in resort food and beverage credit. The package starts at $3,700.

New Year’s Eve packages and individual tickets can be purchased on Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ website.