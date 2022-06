LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Post Malone announced the Twelve Carat Tour and Las Vegas is one of many stops along the way.

Friday, Nov 11 Post Malone, and special guest Roddy Ricch will perform at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com. Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale running on Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.