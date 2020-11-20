Possibly quiet Thanksgiving for Las Vegas following CDC travel warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving is a time when families usually gather but the CDC is warning people against traveling due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Whether large crowds will travel for the holidays or not, is still up in the air. The CDC urges those, who must travel, to take all precautions against catching the virus or possibly spreading it.

This year, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority isn’t even forecasting visitation numbers for Thanksgiving week. More than 1 million new cases were reported in the U.S. over the past week and Nevada reached the milestone of 100,000 cases this week.

This is the biggest one-year decrease in visitors, since the 2008 great recession.

“They’re taking a wait and see approach. In many areas, restrictions and things are changing even here in Nevada with the governor asking residents to stay home. In California, there’s also a travel advisory there, said Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesperson.

8 News Now spoke with some Las Vegas visitors at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign about why they chose to visit.

“I came in on Southwest Airlines, the middle seats are all empty,” said Raymond Suber. “Originally I was going to buy tickets to the Chiefs Sunday night but they have no fans. But I still love my Chiefs. So, I’m here to support, watch the game.”

The CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year. New restrictions start in California this weekend. Those restrictions include non-essential businesses closing from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. People are also asked to quarantine upon their return to California, if they travel out of state.