LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Due to elevated fire risk in the Mount Charleston area, NV Energy is issuing a Public Safety Outage Management warning for Sunday, June 12 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and would last until Monday, June 13.

NV Energy claims the outage is highly likely to occur.

The outage would impact roughly 470 customers in Kyle Canyon and Angel peak.

The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect power lines for damage, vegetation, or debris before safely restoring power.